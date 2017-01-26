I don’t care about the outsider tag anymore: Richa Chadha

Actor Richa Chadha said in an interview last year that she feels ashamed when somebody calls her an outsider in Bollywood. The actor who has worked with Hollywood actor Demi Moore in her soon-to-be-released film Love Sonia states that by her ‘outsider’ comment, she didn’t mean to say that it was a personal attack on her.

“I was referring to the sort of category that’s called the outsider. I don’t love that word. People who are not born in the (film) industry are called outsiders but they actually are not outsiders or aliens. In fact, sometimes the industry is much more welcoming for talent from overseas. But it’s unfortunate and shameful that people turn down actors from our country. We underestimate their talent and call them outsiders. That’s really weird but I don’t really care about it that much,” says the actor.

Richa believes that other actors too, who were not born into the film industry, would have felt this way at certain stages in their career. “People need to understand that being an outsider does not mean you will not be successful, just like being born into the film family doesn’t ensure success. If you’re progressive, you eventually get your dues and it should be based on merit.”

However, Richa says the industry in changing due to competition. She says this divide will fade out soon. “Everybody has to work equally hard today, whether they are from the industry or not. The pressure and expectations of people who are star kids are different and definitely taxing. It’s not easy anymore,” says the actor.

