I enjoy the variety of characters that I get to portray: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is looking forward to her upcoming projects, Noor, and another film based on the late legend Yash Chopra’s Ittefaq (1969). After shooting for two back-to-back action films last year, the actor has signed movies that belong to genres she has not explored earlier. “The first question I ask myself before signing a film now is how this character will challenge the actor within me. It all falls into place once I’ve managed to answer that question. I want to play characters that I’ve not essayed before, and be part of different movies,” says Sonakshi.

The film based on Ittefaq is a “fresh premise for her”, she says. “The story demands the character to be played from two perspectives. I found that interesting. It’s not completely black or white. It has some grey areas too, and that’s what drew me towards this film,” says Sonakshi.

Read more

Noor, on the other hand, is the “most relatable character I have played”, says the actor. “That’s what I love about it. Sunil Sippy has approached this film so differently.”

Black and white. Nothing in between. Styled by @mohitrai (tap for creds) hair and makeup @niluu9999 and @sheetalfkhan #sonastylefile A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Dec 16, 2016 at 5:16am PST

With Akira (2016), Sonakshi forayed into action movies. But, she feels that no role is less challenging than the other. “Every role is demanding in its own way. The action films were physically demanding and the new movies challenged me to bring a certain reality to the characters. I am enjoying the variety of characters that I’m getting to portray,” says the actor, who made her debut with Dabangg (2010).