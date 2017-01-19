I feel like it’s a huge honour: Priyanka Chopra on her People’s Choice Award

Priyanka Chopra beat the likes of popular actors such as Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and Taraji P Henson, and won in the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress category at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. She was nominated for her role in the television series, Quantico. Being a second-time honour for her, Priyanka says that she is “excited and overwhelmed” with the win.

“Last time when I won the award, it was for a new TV show as a new actor. This time, it’s even more special because I won an award in the main category. All the four women nominated along with me are amazing. They are the reason I wanted to be a part of TV in America. I was extremely excited to just be nominated with them. The fact that I won, just blew my mind. It makes me feel like it’s a huge honour,” says Priyanka, adding, “In just one year, I have got so much love and respect from America and from my fans all over the world, it feels surreal. All that I have learnt is from the Hindi film industry, and the people here are just seeing that through me.”

Her mother Madhu Chopra, who accompanied her to the awards night, was teary-eyed after the announcement. “My mother was so excited with my win. She came here a couple of days back when I got injured on the set.” Talking about her injury, Priyanka says she is better now. “It was scary. I’ve never had a concussion before. I slipped on a wet road and hit my head against a car. I was rushed to the hospital and was on bed rest for three days, but I’m better now. I have been allowed to travel but I have to avoid any physical stress.”