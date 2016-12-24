I have so many fond memories of Delhi: Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma might have spent her early years in Bangalore, but Delhi has always been special for her. “It’s always nice to come here. Usually, I come for film promotions or events, but I have so many fond memories of Delhi,” says Anushka who was in the Capital this month for a conclave.

The 28-year-old shifted from Bangalore to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling. But just like she always wanted, she made a career in Bollywood, and made a successful debut in Rab De Bana Di Jodi (2008) opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan. “People think I am from Delhi because of my scenes in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) that portrayed me as a West Delhi girl from Janakpuri. But I’m happy that I could convince them,” she shares.

Anushka also shot extensively in Delhi for PK (2014), NH 10 (2015) and Sultan. “We shot many films in Delhi that turned out to be successful at the box office. So the attachment is definitely on the positive side,” she adds.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more