I learnt all the wrong things in Delhi, but it shaped my life: Randeep Hooda

An alumnus of Delhi Public School (DPS), RK Puram, actor Randeep Hooda credits Delhi for shaping his life. “Delhi is surrounded by my people and it’s like home for me. There used to be a craze for this city. Although, I learnt all the wrong things and mischief from the city, it has also shaped my life,” he says.

“A proud Jaat”, he grew up in Haryana, and before DPS, he attended the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in NCR, where he learnt horse riding. He was in the city recently, to attend the Haryana Pravasi Divas, which was held in Gurgaon. “The Haryana government has taken a great step, they have organised Pravasi Divas, which is basically to invite Haryanvis back to their state and to encourage them to invest and make it much better. With this opportunity, the government has provided a platform to people who wish to contribute to their state.”

The Sarbajit (2016) actor says, “People in Haryana are connected to the soil, they are grounded. There is a certain pride that these people carry no matter where ever they are in the world.” When asked what he is proud of, Hooda says, “I am proud Haryanvi. We’ve been here in this land for centuries — biggest wars have taken place here — there is a certain toughness and roughness. There is a great sense of rural vision and that fearlessness of Haryana makes me feel really proud.”

Referring to Bollywood films such as Dangal, Laal Rang (2016) and Sultan (2016), as well as hit songs, he says, “Bollywood is now running on Haryanvi language.” He believes that one should be proud of one’s culture. “Haryanvi people should be proud of their language. Aap ka agar iske upar koi mazak udata hai, gavaar bolta hai toh it’s wrong. There is a certain sense of pride in the so called gavarness. And look at how everyone is lapping the Haryanvi flavour, from songs to hit films to characters, it is being celebrated at all levels,” he suggests.