I love Bollywood for its brutal honesty, says Manav Kaul

Having played prominent roles in films like Kai Po Che, Wazir and Jolly LLB 2, actor Manav Kaul says the in-your-face honesty of the film industry is why he loves being a part of it.

The 40-year-old actor believes the no-holds-barred nature of people in Bollywood encourages an artiste to improve his/her performance. Manav says, “I love this industry because they are very brutal. If you are good (at your job), they will receive you with both hands. If not, they will tell you, as it is. But they are brutal not work wise. If you go to award functions and are a nobody, no one is going to click pictures with you. It is good as they don’t keep you under an illusion.”

The actor, who appears in the lead opposite Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu, says he is content with his career in the industry so far. “I am happy doing good work. Whatever money I am getting, I am happy with it. I know what I am getting is what I am worth. I am building myself as an actor. Hopefully, things wull only get better from here,” he says.

Manav says he despises the term character actors and rejects the idea of being a “hero”. “To play a hero, it feels very stupid. What is hero? I have no idea. I feel every person in a film is a character. If you consider and think a hero is someone who has his own story in the film then in that case in Kai Po Che and Wazir even I was performing based on my story.”

With Tumhari Sulu, the actor says he has tried to veer off serious and dark roles and was anxious about it. “I was only getting offers for roles of a villain and I said no as I wanted to change my perception as an actor. I waited for one-and-a-half years for something different to come my way till Tumhari Sulu happened. I think the makers saw some stupidity in me. I am in the lead and I have more scenes in the film. I was a little unsure about the dance thing. I was anxious as I was doing it for the first time,” he says.

The comedy-drama is set to release on November 17.