I’m loving the term Bromantic hero, says Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who got famous for his portrayal of Rajat in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has reunited with his mentor Luv Ranjan again for his next film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The actor recently revealed that he is very happy with the positive response for the movie and especially with the new tag, Bromantic hero.

“After King of monologues, now I’m loving the term Bromantic hero. I’m glad that the youth feels connected with my characters and I’m thankful to my director, Luv sir, who gives me such relatable characters. I love the fact that I’m able to create my own niche which is different yet lovable at the same,” he told ANI.

Kartik Aaryan is playing Sonu’s character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, who is trying to save his friend, Titu, played by Sunny Singh, from the girl Sweety (played by Nushrat Bharucha), whom he is going to marry.

While talking about his character in the movie, Kartik noted, “Sonu is a kind of friend you need to have and once you watch the movie you will crave for a Sonu in your life. He is very relatable, lovable and a friend with that motherly instinct.”

Kartik rose to fame with hilarious monologue in the Pyar ka Punchnama and when asked if there is a monologue in this movie too. The actor jokingly shared, “Both the monologues did very well and I’m always ready to do another one but whether it’s in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, you will have to wait and watch If it’s there or no.”

The film, set in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to release in February next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more