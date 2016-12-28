I’m not in the rat race: Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan made her Bollywood debut in 2009 and has worked in various films. However she says being in the rat race with other Bollywood actors has never been on her mind. “I can’t work creatively if I think about my position in the industry. It doesn’t change my perspective and I have never had that kind of pressure. The beauty of our profession is how things change overnight. The entertainment industry is truly been entertaining,” she says.

In fact, she feels that there should not be any competition between the various regional film industries and the Hindi film industry either. “I think it’s the Indian film industry combined which makes us the biggest entertainment industry in the world, and not just Bollywood. If we were to divide the numbers in isolation, it would never have the impact that we have as the combined industry,” she says.

The actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao in her next film and has just finished the first schedule of the film in Lucknow. Talking about her character in the film, she says, “My character is a perfect mix of being a tomboy and also completely feminine. I think I am like that in personal life as well, a blend of different qualities,” she shares.