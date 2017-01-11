I’m not just my husband’s name: Dia Mirza on breaking Bollywood stereotypes

Dia Mirza has often voiced her opinion on important issues, whether its animal rights or injustice against women. The actor, who was last seen in Love Breakups Zindagi in 2011, says that she is tired of the stereotypical roles that are offered to female actors. Although it is a new year, Dia feels the situation hasn’t changed. “The leading ladies in our films are not perceived as individuals with their own identities, because they are expected to just excite the audience. But there is a rebellion of sorts. In a male-dominated industry, there is some light at the end of the tunnel,” she says.

Dia, who married Sahil Sangha in 2014, and is running a production house says that in spite of being great at handling her personal life, she isn’t limited to just running her house. “I really think each one of us (married actors) is going to break the mould. I handle my home beautifully. However, I am not just my husband’s name. I am never going to stop evolving and growing,” she says.

In fact, the actor feels that Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked during her pregnancy, set a perfect example. “Being pregnant is a wonderful thing. I have never understood why people make such a big deal of it though. I am glad, that the fact that Kareena was working was celebrated. That’s how it should be,” says Dia.

She recently celebrated fifteen years of her debut film, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001). Dia says that she still gets a lot of messages and compliments from her fans for that role. “I was a baby when I did that film. I was so scared and unsure, but when I receive messages from young boys till now, saying, ‘You are my first love’, I feel a great sense of gratitude,” she concludes.