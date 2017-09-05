I’m tired of this wave of pseudo-feminism: Apurva Asrani on Kangana Ranaut

A day after singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Kangana Ranaut for “washing her dirty linen in public”, Simran writer Apurva Asrani has voiced his opinion against the Bollywood star.

In a long Facebook post, the film editor and writer wrote “I’m frigging tired of this wave of pseudo-feminism that has swept our timelines and I want to call it out once & for all. Because women who transgress the limits of decency & fair play by saying ‘men did it, so why can’t we?’ only compound the problem.”

In her recent interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Kangana said, “I really pushed this angle of Simran being a woman who really enjoys having sex. I felt it was important for our nation to come to terms (with the fact that) women want to have sex. This is something I forced into the script. (Simran) doesn’t have shame in picking up boys, she’s single, she’s divorced, she’s dated many men, and she takes great pride in that.”

Asrani and Kangana earlier had a war of words when the first poster of Hansal Mehta’s Simran was released and it showed Kangana’s name as co-writer of the film. Apurva took to Facebook to raise objections to it and slammed the actor for taking undue credit.

Speaking about Asrani’s allegations, Kangana had said, “First of all I want to make it clear that there are no dues pending. Somehow people make it look like Apurva has not be given his credit, that is not true. We made the contract exactly the way he wanted it to be. In fact, Apurva is the one who suggested me to take additional credit for dialogue writing. So we made the contract that way.”

Adding that he has been a victim of patriarchy, he further wrote in his recent post that he is now suffering at the hands of ‘pseudo feminists’.

“As a gay man, I have suffered patriarchy all my life. But today, I also suffer the pseudo feminists, who cheer gleefully when a woman commits a crime. The others, like public watching a matador and a raging bull, don’t care about right or wrong, they only applaud when they see blood. We have become a society that celebrates a woman for being a ‘rule breaker’, but shames a man for the same. You forget that this breaking of rules, irrespective of gender, has a far deeper effect. It tramples on the lives of innocent people--those that you carelessly write off a collateral damage. I’m not ok with that,” he wrote.

Further questioning the journalists who hail Kangana for breaking the rules, he wrote, “I have seen many prolific women journalists celebrate these so called ‘rule breakers’ and I want to ask them this question, ‘are you investigating thoroughly? Are you asking the difficult questions?? Or are you cutting someone slack because she’s also a woman? Because she is ready to do battle where you can’t, will you turn a blind eye to where she could actually be wrong?? Shouldn’t you be holding both sexes equally accountable?”

“I’m not ok with women settling scores with men by falsely claiming they molested them. I’m not ok with women who can’t handle being broken up with and then manipulate the world to shame the man. And lastly, I’m not with filmmakers getting bullied and writers getting f*** over just because you are an outspoken woman. Injustice is injustice. Period,” he concluded.

