I might get back to film production for my kids: Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya is shooting for her second film, and son, Ahan, is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Ask the action star if he plans to get in film production again as both his kids are looking at full-fledged careers in acting and he says, “As of now, no. However, since Ahan and Athiya are doing movies now, I might have to get back to production to help them do the kind of films they are passionate about. Sometimes, people might not take the risk on a particular project but if my kids believe in it, I need to back them.” Suniel has donned the producer’s hat in films such as Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Mission Istaanbul (2008).

The actor has other entrepreneurial ventures also. Apart from being involved in a project that scouts for talent on the digital platform, he has also been actively involved in realty business. “My realty business is doing quite well. We are a small company and have banks and institutions supporting us. We are a clean and stress-free company. I’m happy with the way it’s growing. I look into the creative aspect and the projects. My sister handles the financial side of it. And my wife, Mana (Shetty), looks into interiors and styling of the villas,” says the actor.

@ahan.shetty Because of you I believe DAD is the best thing to be. Love you loaddddddsssss! Happy Birthday Ahan! A photo posted by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:10am PST

Suniel, who has completed more than two decades in the industry, has always managed to stay fit. Ask him about his fitness mantra, and he says, “It’s not like I don’t binge. I have my Saturdays, when I binge on food but then I balance it out during the rest of the week by working out religiously. If you won’t do that, you won’t stay in control.”