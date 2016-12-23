I think I got sick from something I ate on a flight from Delhi to Jaipur: Dharmendra

Actor Dharmendra, who’s back in his Mumbai home after being hospitalised due to stomach infection, says he’s feeling much better. “It was really not as bad as it was being made out to be. It’s just that my family loves me a lot. The minute I get a little unwell they get all worried. More than my health, I’m concerned about them being worried about my health,” says the 81-year-old.

Read more

But what got him sick? “I think it was something I ate on a flight from Delhi to Jaipur. It didn’t agree with me. I have to be careful about what I eat. I usually am. The love and concern of my well-wishers always protects me from harm. I’m overwhelmed by the good wishes for my health. I want to let my well-wishers know I’m fine and I don’t intend to go anywhere for a long time.”