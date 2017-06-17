I’ve become politically less correct, says actor Vidya Balan

Actors are known by the characters they portray on screen. And personally, not many are comfortable being their absolute self in public, and more so with the increasing paparazzi culture. Vidya Balan has been someone who has been quite upfront, self-assured and even vocal in voicing her personal opinions.

On asking Vidya how much are actors actually themselves in the public eye, and she says that “there is a public persona, undoubtedly”.

She says, “It is not like I decide that I am going to be this person when I go out, but I think somewhere you create — at least in my case, unknowingly — a protective shield that comes on. Not that you think people are going to attack you. I think it is just you develop a public persona.”

The Kahaani 2 actor elaborates, “I’d still say I feel there is not much of a difference between my public persona and who I really am. I try to be as genuine as possible or in the moment. What I have learnt being an actor and being in the public glare is that it’s easiest when you are yourself. I’ve realised that I’ve become politically less correct. I am not sure if that is politically incorrect, but less politically correct. I am okay with being seen for who I am. But some switch comes on when you are in the public glare.”

Vidya Balan will next be seen in Tumhari Sulu, which also stars Neha Dhupia.

