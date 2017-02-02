I’ve been victim of eve-teasing, harassment: Ileana D’Cruz

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz admits to have been eve-teased and harassed, and described the experience as “traumatic”.

Sharing a link of an article that reads “I’m Leaking My Ex’s Dirty Messages And Voice Notes Because He’s Left Me No Choice”, she tweeted: “Absolutely despicable piece of crap! So proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever you are lady mad respect.”

Ileana then used the micro-blogging site to talk about her experience.

“I’ve been a victim of eve-teasing and harassment and it’s traumatic. I’m lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it,” she wrote.

Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me. This was the second part to the story. Absolutely no bloody excuse for this! https://t.co/8nyusZHt58 — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also shared the same article which is about an anonymous girl troubled by her former boyfriend.

