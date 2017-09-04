I wanted to kick-start this new chapter: Madhuri Dixit-Nene on her singing debut

Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be making her international singing debut. The actor is set to release her first extended play (EP) early next year, which will be presented by a popular international music studio. The EP will be launched with the debut single called ‘Tu hai mera’.

“‘Tu hai mera’ is a special ode from Madhuri to her fans for all the love and support she has received from them. The track is a fusion of classical Indian folk music with western pop lyrics and beats, bringing together sounds and vibes of the East and West,” says a source.

When contacted, Madhuri said, “Music has been a part of my being from the very beginning. I was pretty clear that I wanted to kick-start this new chapter with a sense of celebration and gratitude towards my fans, who have offered their unrelenting support and all their love no matter what. So what better way to embark on this journey than by celebrating their appreciation.”

I've spent so much time in front of the camera breathing life into my characters. I am so excited to get the chance to step behind the camera and inspire others to do the same. I look forward to producing our first film, a Marathi family entertainer, with RnM Moving Pictures coming in 2018. A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Talking about her debut track, the Dedh Ishqiya (2014) actor further added, “It was a pleasure to work with a team of talented individuals, who understood and appreciated the beauty of the East and West. We were able to create something that really speaks to your soul. We hope that the audience will appreciate all the hard work our team has put into the project and that it moves them as much as it has affected us.”

The actor was last seen in the film Gulaab Gang.

