I wanted to vent out my anger: Vidya Balan on why she signed Begum Jaan

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has said she did the upcoming film, Begum Jaan, to vent out her “anger”. “I wanted to unleash that part of me and all it took was a conversation with Bhatt saab on a flight. We were promoting Hamari Adhuri Kahani so, I told him that I wanted to give an expression to my anger, I have a lot of anger,” she said while elaborating on the kind of anger portrayed in the film.

Vidya Balan on the sets of Begum Jaan.

She also said her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur believes she has a violent streak. “The long and short of it is that he came to me with Begum Jaan...But to actually give vent to that kind of anger, aggression, wasn’t easy. But it was fun, once you break the limits, it was a lot of fun. It’s so freeing. Siddharth believes that I do have a violent streak,” she further said.

She spoke about the film and her relationship with Siddharth during a chat show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The episode will go on air on Zoom on Saturday, read a statement from the channel.

Begum Jaan is a Hindi adaptation of National Award-winner Srijit Mukherji’s critically acclaimed Bengali outing Rajkahini. The film sees Vidya play a brothel owner in a story of survival set against the backdrop of the country’s partition in 1947.

The film, produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, is set to release on April 14.

