I was almost named Jodhabai, thank God mom didn’t go by the suggestion: Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who is currently shooting with Sanjay Dutt for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, has said she was almost named Jodhabai. The actor was born in Jodhpur and is happy to shoot in the city. She plays a Rajasthani girl in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The actor has been utilising her time between the shoots to revisit her childhood. “My mom told me about the army hospital where I was born and even remembers the room number. I saw the place and it felt special. Then, I also got to know that I had almost been named Jodhabai. According to my mother, the lady who was looking after me at the time had taken to calling me Jodhabai. Thank God mom didn’t go by her suggestion,” the actor said in a press statement.

Chitraganda Singh gets ready for a shot for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

On her upcoming film, the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi star said, “We are staying in a 300-year-old fort and there’s so much history here. It’s a different world altogether. I play a Rajasthani girl in the film and that shows in my outfits and the way I speak. The look is not urban so we had to work on the costumes carefully. I also had to take some dance lessons as part of my prep to get the traditional moves right."

Chitrangada started shooting for Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 in Bikaner this September. Talking about reuniting with Tigmanshu, Chitrangda also said, “Tigmanshu and I were supposed to work together way back in 1997, when he was making his first film, Haasil. Somehow, that didn’t work out. If it had, it would have probably been my first film instead of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Today, neither of us recalls why the collaboration didn’t work out then. Tigamanshu is extremely edgy and I like his style of filmmaking.”

Helllo bikaner ! Here we go ...#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 !! ❤️ #chitrangdasingh #bollywood A post shared by Chitrangda Singh Official (@iamchitrangda) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Breakfast served with a view ❤️ .. at the kajerawala fort! #chitrangdasingh #bollywood A post shared by Chitrangda Singh Official (@iamchitrangda) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Talking about her next film Baazaar, Chitrangda said, “My character Mandira is a city girl, her body language conveys confidence. It’s an interesting film on the stock market.” The film also stars Saif Ali Khan.

The actress has turns producer with Shaad Ali’s Sandeep Singh biopic which features Diljit Dosanjh as the lead and is directed by Abhishek Dogra.

