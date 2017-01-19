I was the celebrity guest, not the DJ at the Delhi event: Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol was massively trolled on social media last year in August, when he debuted as DJ at a Delhi nightclub. Guests later asked the club owners for a refund, saying that Bobby had only played songs from his 1997 film, Gupt, through the evening.

Speaking exclusively to HT City, Deol clarifies for the first time that he was invited to the club as a celebrity guest and not as a DJ. “I love music but I’m not a DJ. But people went crazy on social media, trolling and making fun of it. But what do you do? You go for an event and if you’re the actor, you are going to play your music. You are not going to play some other actor’s songs. In fact, I wasn’t playing my songs, the DJ was. I was the star there and everybody was there to see Bobby Deol.”

The 49-year-old actor adds that he agreed to go to the club only as a friendly gesture. “It was one of those things that you agree to do and then realise it has been blown out of proportion. It was something I did and have forgotten about now.”

The actor feels there’s not much one can do about people trolling celebs on social media. “People only want to put you down and that’s how it (social media) works. It happens to every actor, not just me. So it’s cool,” he says. However, he’s not adverse to the idea of joining it. “I will definitely come out on it eventually because I need to be in touch with my fans.”

