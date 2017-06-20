I wish I could do a film with Imtiaz Ali every year: Shah Rukh Khan

What’s common between Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi (2016), Maneesh Sharma’s Fan (2016) and Rahul Dholakia’s Raees, apart from the fact that Shah Rukh Khan starred in them? In all the films, the superstar worked with the respective directors for the first time in his career. Interestingly, the same holds true for his upcoming films too — Imtiaz Ali-directed Jab Harry Met Sejal and Aanand L Rai’s untitled next.

Ask SRK about working with Imtiaz, and he says, “Main ek bahut badi baat bolne wala hoon (I am going to say a very big thing). [Till now], I have worked with some really nice directors but I can say that Imtiaz is like a modern-day Yash Chopra. I don’t think apart from Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Karan (Johar), who have learnt hands-on from Yashji, anyone else gets the same vibe (as Chopra’s films).”

So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution "Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali"… A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Shah Rukh adds that he’s “doing a romantic film after a long time.” “In that sense, you can call it a pure love story,” says the actor. So, what makes Imtiaz stand out? “Be it his writing or the way he gets [the essence of] man-woman relationship in a very sweet manner, along with having a modern take on it, it’s very beautiful,” he says.

And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

The Chennai Express (2013) actor says, sometimes, Imtiaz’s (films) can be “edgy also”. “But Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) is not edgy (smiles); this one is funny and happy. Also, Imtiaz believes in songs, and so you will see the girl and boy breaking into a song in the streets. But he prefers more of [other cities in] Europe than just Switzerland (Chopra’s favourite shooting location). He has a lot of Yashji kind of qualities,” says Shah Rukh.

‪Excuse yeh hai ki main character hu…A1! @anushkasharma @imtiazaliofficial @redchilliesent ‪#JHMSMiniTrail3 ‬ A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Adding that Imtiaz is also a “very nice writer and an equally good human being”, SRK adds that it was “great fun working with him”. “I wish I could do a film with Imtiaz every year in the genre that he wants because it’s very easy working with him. He also loves his actors the way Yashji would. Also, he is very gentle and kind, so it was great fun to team up with him,” he says.

Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you? @anushkasharma @redchilliesent @imtiazaliofficial #RadhaComingTomorrow A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Also, by now, it is well known that Shah Rukh has averted a clash with Akshay Kumar’s next film by moving JHMS’s release date to August 4. Does he think such avoidance of clashes is great for films? “Absolutely. Honestly speaking, for our film, we will have a great weekend with the Raksha Bandhan holiday. And, as I have already said, since JHMS is in the space of a long-running film, we will go into the holiday mood in the subsequent week too. But the other film will also get a free run,” says Shah Rukh. In fact, the superstar admits that it will help him talk more about his film “rather than competition, clashes, etc.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more