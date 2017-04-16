I would like to work in all possible spaces: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is on cloud nine after the great response she’s received for her role as Rubina in the recently released Begum Jaan. She says, “It’s more than what I expected. All of us worked hard for this film, and to get critical acclaim, to read my name in every review, and be appreciated as an actor is something any actor would be amazed about. I am on top of the world.”

Gauahar, who has been part of movies such as Game (2011), Ishaqzaade (2012), Fever (2016) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (BKD), says she doesn’t look at the length of a role while signing a film. She says, “When I am asked why I don’t do lead roles, I say that as an actor, I don’t want to just star in a film opposite someone resulting in everyone forgetting me [and my role] once the film is over. I would rather do a four-scene role in a BKD and have people remember me as the cop. I have met so many people who have said that [they know me as the cop]. I want to leave an impact with my roles. Nevertheless, I am hungry and I’m dying to work in all possible spaces, including the hard-core commercial roles.”

Gauahar says she knew the role was meaty when she accepted Begum Jaan, so she wasn’t concerned about being part of an ensemble cast. “I am an ensemble cast pro by now (laughs). When I worked in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), I knew the role was meaty enough for me to stand out. I knew this role also had a graph and potential. Rubina goes through extreme sorrow and loss, and I knew it would finally give me recognition as an actor, as the role had so much potential. I didn’t want to let my director Srijit Mukherji down, as he is a National Award-winning director, and for him to see me as Rubina was a pat on my back.”

People have taken note of Gauahar’s bold scene in Begum Jaan, which proved to be the highlight for her character. Gauahar says she felt a lot of pressure to deliver while doing that scene. “Now, finally I can breathe, as in the original Bengali film, Rajkahini, the scene was praised a lot. It left a huge impact on not only women but men as well. For me, that is a greater victory and the most important one,” she says.