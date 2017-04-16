I would love to be part of Parinda remake: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff will be seen next in a dance-centric film. Ask the actor, who is popular for his action and dance moves, if he would like to dabble in other genres as well, and he says, “Yes, I’d love to. But I am still young and my mindset right now is that action speaks louder than words. It is very important for me to reach out to as many people as possible.

Keeping the audiences in mind, keeping the children in mind, and how they perceive me, I’d like to entertain them. However, I’d like to experiment with something dark and more subdued, eventually.”

Tiger, who has played the Good Samaritan in films so far, doesn’t mind playing a negative role someday. “I wouldn’t mind, that will be really cool. Maybe later, I might take something up like that. But I don’t think the kids would like me to play bad [characters]; I have to keep that in mind. It is a big responsibility, having children by your side [looking up to you]. At this moment, maybe I won’t but in the future I may consider,” says the Baaghi (2016) actor.

Which of his father Jackie Shroff’s movies would he like to act in, if it is remade? “I would love to be part of Parinda (1989), but I don’t think I’d be able to do it like my dad did. I would like to be a superhero again, so Shiva Ka Insaaf (1985).” Talking further about the equation he shares with his father, Tiger says that it hasn’t changed much over the years. “I am so proud of my father; those are such big shoes to fill,” adds junior Shroff.

Sister connect

Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, is an assistant director on his upcoming project Munna Michael. The actor considers her both his biggest support as well as critic. “She is most honest with me. After I give shot, I would ask my sister and then the director,” says Tiger with a laugh.

The actor will next be seen in Munna Michael and Student Of The Year 2.

