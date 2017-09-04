I would rather be homeless than a puppet in someone’s hands: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll once again. Days after slamming Hrithik Roshan in interviews with Rajeev Masand and Rajat Sharma, she has spoken against the high and mighty of Bollywood again in an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt.

Speaking about being an outsider in the industry, Kangana said, “It is not like I don’t want sugar daddies or don’t want to do item numbers, but I don’t fit into all that. I always chose open skies, even if it comes with sleeping food-less and on pavements. Of course, there were nights when I went food-less. I used to jump out of the window from my own house because this man had the duplicate keys to my place.” In an interview to Rajat Sharma, she had mentioned it was Aditya Pancholi.

Kangana Ranaut, Singer Shalmali Kholgade, music composer Duo Sachin Jigar and film director Hansal Mehta during the song launch of Simran in Mumbai on Sept 2. (IANS)

“Once, I was in front of Shatrughan Sinha’s house and the guards recognised me. So I was like ‘Do you want my autograph? Can I have some food?’ But I decided I’d rather be homeless than be a puppet in someone’s hands,” she told Barkha.

On Pancholi, the Queen star said it was all new for her. “I remember going to his wife and telling all this. She was not shocked — I am sorry to bring her up, but it is what it is. He isolated me from everyone.”

Asked if she ever felt less confident because she didn’t know English, Kangana said, “I didn’t feel lack of confidence for not knowing English, but the culture in showbiz is such that people with an accent are appreciated even in modelling where they don’t even speak. For example, when I was struggling, someone like Upen Patel or any NRI model would get the job because they have an accent.”

On accusations made against her, she said none of them were actual crimes. “Having sexual desires, practicing witchcraft and being mentally unstable was supposed to be wrong for me as a woman. For a woman, it is worse to be a mental patient or have desires,” she said.

Kangana also revealed about her next venture which she will be directing.

“...the lead is an 80-year-old woman who is a wannabe witch. She fails in her experiments but eventually, she succeeds,” she said, adding that prejudices against women have to be embraced instead of fighting them.

“That’s the idea of fighting social demons. The biggest demon in our society is that women are judged for having desires, compassion, intuition or just general IQ,” she said.

