Ibrahim, Akshay Kumar’s son want to get abs, become stars not actors: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is not one to mince words, even when it comes to his own family. The actor, whose daughter Sara will soon make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, doesn’t think his son is very serious about acting.

In an interview to DNA, he said Ibrahmin and Aarav (Akshay Kumar’s son) want to become stars, not actors. “Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar’s son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don’t know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it,” he said.

However, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor reminded him that his own motivations weren’t too different until a few years ago. "But then what the heck? Talking of being a star, my wife points out that till a few years ago, even I didn’t want to be an actor, I wanted to be a star,” he said.

16-year-old Ibrahim’s pictures with his friends or family often go viral on the internet. He was recently seen with his sister Sara at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26.

Saif Ali Khan's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at the wedding reception of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. (IANS)

Saif will soon be seen in Kalakandi on January 12. He was seen last year in Rangoon and Chef, both of which failed to perform well at the box office.

