IFFI 2017: Akshay Kumar to be the guest of honour at closing ceremony

Akshay Kumar will be the guest of honour at the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India here. The 50-year-old actor said he is excited to be a part of IFFI’s closing event this year. “IFFI 2017 has truly left a mark and presented cinema lovers with the best in national and international cinema. I look forward to attending the closing and bidding farewell to our guests from around the world,” Akshay said in statement.

Superstar Salman Khan will bring down the curtains on the festival tonight, who will be accompanied by his Tubelight co-star, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu.

Actor Katrina Kaif will be present at the ceremony as a special guest. The eight-day movie gala was inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan on November 20.

IFFI 2017 comes to a close today.