Ileana D’Cruz shares picture by ‘hubby’. Did she secretly marry boyfriend Andrew Kneebones?

We are not saying it, but Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a picture on Instagram that was clicked by “hubby”. Now, while her relationship with Andrew Kneebones is known, her marriage is not. Did she secretly tie the knot with her long-time Australian boyfriend?

Sharing a picture on Christmas eve, Ileana wrote, “My favourite time of the year ♥️ #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family. Photo by hubby @andrewkneebonephotography ♥”

Unlike most Bollywood celebs, Ileana has been rather open about her love life. Her social media accounts are often flooded with happy images with her boyfriend, Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. Asked about wearing her heart on her sleeve, Ileana told Hindustan Times, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh to him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”

In July this year, Ileana reacted to rumours of yet another secret wedding saying, “I think, more than anything else, it all boils down to how committed you are. You be dating, in a live-in relationship or married – the commitment level has to be the same. I have also grown up in the last four to five years.”

Checkout some of their previous pictures:

👋🏼🌏🍓 always ❤️ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Ileana is yet to comment on this.

Follow @htshowbiz for more