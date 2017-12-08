IMDb top 10 Indian actors: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir are top 3, but the real surprise is no 4

Just when you thought Shah Rukh Khan’s position is getting weaker than his rivals in the movie market, IMDb has declared him the number one star of the Indian cinema in 2017. With two releases, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal, King Khan ruled the IMDb (Internet Movie Data Base) STAR Meter week after week.

IMDb based its list of top 10 stars of 2017 in Hindi film industry on their StarMeter stats and pageviews, and took into consideration which actor stayed at the top and for how long. He was closely followed by Aamir Khan who was seen in Secret Superstar and whose Dangal was a breakout hit in China after winning the box office in India in 2016. He had a guest appearance in Secret Superstar and also produced the movie.

Salman Khan has been ranked three. His Tubelight failed miserably, but he is back in the news with Tiger Zinda Hai. The hype around his big Christmas release doesn’t seem to die down at least in this month.

However, the biggest surprise in this list is Tamannaah Bhatia who is number four in this list. Though Anushka Shetty (no 8) stole her thunder in Baahubali 2, she rose to the occasion with Tamil flick Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. She is one spot ahead of Irrfan Khan (no 5) who tasted success with Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle.

One of the biggest stars of the year, Prabhas, landed at 6 while Anushka Sharma secured the 7th spot. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif took the next two spots respectively.

But what casts a shadow of doubt on this list is Akshay Kumar’s absence from it who was more or less in the public eye throughout the year. His films Jolly LLB 2, Nam Shabana and Toilet Ek Prem Katha worked better than most of the films this year.