Imtiaz Ali turns 46: Ayesha Takia calls her Socha Na Tha director calm, focused

Imtiaz Ali might be working with top actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, but not many would remember that when the filmmaker forayed into Bollywood, he worked with lesser known actors.

Imtiaz’s debut directorial, Socha Na Tha (2005), starred actors Ayesha Takia and Abhay Deol in lead roles, and the romantic drama struck the right chord with the audience. On Imtiaz’s birthday today, we spoke to his first leading lady, Ayesha, and she recalled some fun moments working with the director on his first film.

“It was awesome working with Imtiaz and the fact that we all shot our first movie together and so many of us were new, made it the most fun and memorable experience of my life,” says Ayesha, who had earlier worked in Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004) and Dil Maange More (2004)

Besides being Imtiaz Ali’s first film as a director, Socha Na Tha (2005) also marked Abhay Deol’s acting debut.

The actor recalls that the film was shot over three years and that made the whole journey special. “We all used to look forward to the next shoot. Though things used to stress us back then —when is the fund coming, when are we getting a 10-day shoot —all of us just took it easy and ate long dinners. We’d be like ‘it’s our first film, so it’s fine’. So, I still have those fond memories of us sitting and struggling and while doing this, we used to eat a lot.”

Asked about how Imtiaz was on the sets, Ayesha says, “He’s such an actor’s director. He was extremely calm and whatever equation I’ve had with him, I can say that he really knows what he wants from the role and he concentrated a lot on the performances. He’s very focused on how the performances should turn out and how real it feels. We would have a lot of readings and he would go through things in-depth.”

Ayesha adds that at times, even Imtiaz would panic as he would get anxious thinking about when the film would release. “When it finally was released after three years, it was so well accepted. Even today, people still say that it was one of Imtiaz’s best works. It was absolutely fantastic that I was a part of it too,” she adds.

