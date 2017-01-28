Bhansali attack: Padmavati actors Deepika, Ranveer, Shahid in a ‘state of shock’

Actress Deepika Padukone says she is in “state of shock” over the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the shooting of his directorial venture Padmavati in Jaipur. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the lead actors of Bhansali’s Padmavati too slammed the attack on the director.

A fringe group vandalised the sets in Jaipur on Friday for allegedly “distorting history” about Chittor queen Rani Padmini and 14th century emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by Rajput Karni Sena workers who staged a protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur where he was shooting the film.

The movie also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh. The lead actors expressed their anger in a series of tweets on Saturday.

In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.🙏 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

Sanjay bhansali is a film maker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

And my only regret is that I wasn't by his side when this happened. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

Bhansali, was shooting for his new film in Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort, when he was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, who also vandalised the set and stalled the shooting.

None of the stars were present at the shooting location when the incident occured. Bhansali was filming with the secondary cast.

Meanwhile, Bhansali and his crew have cancelled the shooting for the film. According to TV reports, the National Award-winning director is set to return to Mumbai.

Padmavati is set to hit the theatres in November 2017. The director is yet to react on the incident that has angered the entire film industry.

(With inputs from PTI)

