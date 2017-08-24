In pics: Esha Deol’s second wedding to husband Bharat, Soha Ali Khan’s baby showers

This seems to be the time that Bollywood celebs welcome itty-bitty babies. In the last few days, Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol had their baby showers and the two couldn’t be more different. However, pictures from both made their way to social media and went viral within minutes.

On Thursday, Esha had her baby shower and traditional god bharai. According to Sindhi tradition, the god bharai ceremony included Esha tying the knot again with husband Bharat Takhtiani but instead of ritual seven pheras, they took three.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter wore a bespoke creation by designer Neeta Lulla — a Vrindavan-inspired anarkali. Esha and Bharat got married on June 29, 2012, at ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The two were childhood friends and first met at an inter-school competition.

Godh bharai for my darling @imeshadeol ! May the universe conspire to bless our babieeeeeees always!! #preggerbesties #bumpbuddies #bff A post shared by Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu (@chefchinugaiagourmet) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Getting ready for the Godh bharai ceremony ! Hair done make up done ✅😊 #GodhBharai A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Soha Ali Khan, meanwhile, had a relaxed baby shower. But instead of one, she had two. While the first was for friends and family, the second was only for her girlfriends. Replete with music, eats and lots of videos, she was seen with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, tiny tot Taimur, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma among others.

Thank you all for showering me with so much love #babyshower #babymonsoon A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

And finally my favourite picture of the day 😍 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

In august company ! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT