In pics: Esha Deol’s second wedding to husband Bharat, Soha Ali Khan’s baby showers
As Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol attend baby showers, here are some great moments. See pics...bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2017 16:57 IST
This seems to be the time that Bollywood celebs welcome itty-bitty babies. In the last few days, Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol had their baby showers and the two couldn’t be more different. However, pictures from both made their way to social media and went viral within minutes.
On Thursday, Esha had her baby shower and traditional god bharai. According to Sindhi tradition, the god bharai ceremony included Esha tying the knot again with husband Bharat Takhtiani but instead of ritual seven pheras, they took three.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter wore a bespoke creation by designer Neeta Lulla — a Vrindavan-inspired anarkali. Esha and Bharat got married on June 29, 2012, at ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The two were childhood friends and first met at an inter-school competition.
Soha Ali Khan, meanwhile, had a relaxed baby shower. But instead of one, she had two. While the first was for friends and family, the second was only for her girlfriends. Replete with music, eats and lots of videos, she was seen with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, tiny tot Taimur, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma among others.