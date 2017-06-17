In pics: From Deepika to Ranbir, all of Bollywood was at Imtiaz Ali’s birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan, along with the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal, celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s 46th birthday.

The party happened at a popular eatery in Mumbai and continued late into the night. Some of Imtiaz’s close friends from the industry who turned up including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kumar Hirani, Deepika Padukone, Upen Patel and Tanish Mukherji.

Alia was also snapped while entering the party venue. She was wearing ripped denim, summer off-white top and a long printed yellow shrug.

A video posted on Instagram showed the director cutting the cake along with his daughter and King Khan. He was seen offering a piece to his daughter and then another to SRK. The Bollywood superstar reciprocated with a warm hug.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be seen Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film is slated to release on August 4 and the trailer of the movie will be attached with Tubelight.

