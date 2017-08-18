In pics: Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi glam up mom Sridevi’s star-studded birthday party

Jhanvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi added charm and glamour to their mother, actor Sridevi’s birthday party on Thursday. The two wore stylish dresses and were seen walking out the door, hand in hand.

The elder of the two, Jhanvi (20) wore a shimmery backless top with blue denims. She let her hair loose and carried the look effortlessly. Khushi (16) wore a black corset top and tight black pants. She wore her hair in a ponytail and carried a sling bag on her shoulders.

Their mother, Sridevi, celebrated her 54th birthday at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s home. The party was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Shabana Azmi and other big stars came along to wish the actor.

At home @karanjohar and me with all these fabulous women . A night to remember pic.twitter.com/lC4Cu2GCH2 — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) August 17, 2017

Director Karan Johar and lyricist Javed Akhtar were also present.

Sridevi was spotted giving sweet pecks on cheeks to Rani and her director husband, Boney Kapoor. While Sridevi turned 54 a few days ago, the party was postponed for Thursday evening.

Check out the pictures:

Jhanvi Kapoor at her mom’s birthday party. (Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi kissing husband Boney Kapoor. (Viral Bhayani)

