Inaamulhaq excited to play musician in Lucknow Central

Bollywood actor Inaamulhaq, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift is all excited to be playing the role of a prisoner turned musician in Lucknow Central alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Inaamulhaq played the role of a Iraqi Major Khalaf Bin Zayd in Akshay’s Airlift.

“Lucknow Central is a real story based on a musical drama in jail. I am part of the band. It’s a musical film so we have workshops which are music related,” Inamhullaq said.

“Farhan is a very talented actor, he is very down to earth. He doesn’t have the aura of being a star. We have a great team in place with actors like Deepak Dobriyal and Rajesh Sharma (of Tanu Weds Manu Returns fame), Gippy Grewal (Punjabi actor-singer), Ronit Roy etc,” he said.

Inaamulhaq is not keen on sharing details about his role but says people will be surprised to see him in this avatar.

The Lucknow central jail has been recreated in Film City for the Nikkhil Advani produced film. The shooting is underway in full swing.

Besides this, Inaamulhaq who was seen in Filmistaan, will be seen alongside Akshay again in Jolly LLB2.

His other upcoming films include Chidiya which is directed by Mehran Amrohi and, DNA mein Gandhiji.

“Chidya is an independent film. It’s a film of two kids who are looking for open space to have a play area. The film has Vinay Pathak also. Another film is DNA Mein Gandhiji...it’s a political satire,” he said without giving information about his roles.

