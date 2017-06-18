India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final: Cheering for India, Bollywood ishtyle

The Indian and Pakistan cricket teams clash in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday. While India are eyeing their third title, Pakistan aim for their maiden crown.

India & Pakistan Nets - The Oval : Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli pose with the trophy. (Reuters)

If defending champions India were one of the fancied sides, Pakistan’s amazing turnaround in the tournament has been an eye-opener. This is the first time India and Pakistan will clash in the Champions Trophy final, and in the circumstances, there will be no favourites.

Nothing unites India like Bollywood and cricket. Ahead of the match, we bring a Bollywood playlist for team:

1. Maahi Ve



Mahendra Singh Dhoni is vocal when he wants to be. He charms with his communication skills as our team bowls. For the coolest of them all, it is AR Rahman’s song from Highway: “Tu saath hai, din raat hai, Saaya saaya, maahi ve! maahi ve| Meri har baat mein saath tu hai| Mahi Ve! Maahi Ve!”

2. Goli Maar Bheje Mein ‘coz Love Ij Not A Bhaste of Time



If the Pakistanis sledge, we hope the final word will rest with Virat Kohli. For the fiery star, it’s Satya’s “K’ohli maar bheje mein”.

3. Let’s also throw in PK with a twist.



Love ij not a bhaste of time. Why Sharma na?

4. Payo Ji Maine



Shikhar ‘Gabbar’ Dhawan is sure to add excitement to the battle. You can thank the divine powers for his swagger with Lata Mangeshkar’s “Payo ji maine, ram ratan ‘Dhawan’ payo.”

5. Oh Meri Sharmilee



For Rohit ‘Hitman’ Sharma, let the great Kishore Kumar float in with “Oh meri oh meri oh meri ‘Sharma’li”

6. Parde Mein Rehne Do ‘coz Jinks ain’t the Style Mein Rehne Ka type



For Ajinkya ‘Jinks’ Rahane, the man who lets his bat do the talking, it is Asha Bhonsle’s song from Shikhar: “Parde mein ‘Rahane’ do, parda na uthao.” If he were flashy, “Style mein R’ahane ka” would have been in the reckoning.

7. Mauka Milega To Hum Bata Denge



This isn’t the biggest hit in the world from Udit Narayan, but in keeping with the mauka of the season, why not rub it in!

8. Tez Dhaar



For our underrated pacers who have come good with devastating effect. Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, its “Tez Dhaar” from Musafir. Never again should the word journeymen be used for you by cricket writers.

9. Phir Se



And, of course the song written by Manoj Muntashir that director Neeraj Pandey dedicated to the Men In Blue: Phir Se from his Dhoni biopic.

Catch all the live action from the match here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more