Indu Sarkar trailer: Watch Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh in an intense social drama
Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher have teamed up for Madhur Bhandarkar’s film on the emergency era - Indu Sarkar. The first trailer of the movie was launched on Friday.bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2017 15:17 IST
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film on the emergency of 1975 - Indu Sarkar - Friday afternoon.
Supriya Vinod dons the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi while Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Sanjay Gandhi in the film. The movie also stars Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
The trailer opens with an announcement - ‘ Ab is desh me Gandhi ke mayne badal chuke hain - and goes on to show the situation during emergency.” Kirti, who was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink, essays the role of a rebel poet in the emergency era.
Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri have composed the music for the film.
There are bold and clear references to the Gandhi family in the trailer. Kirti’s bold avatar promises a good artist-versus-system fight in the movie that is slated to hit theatres on July 28.
