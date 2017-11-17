Inside Aaradhya’s birthday party: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh, Abhishek go out for dinner. See pics

As Aaradhya Bachchan turned six on Thursday, her grandfather and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan enthusiastically made several social media posts about her and her birthday. After sharing some of Aaradhya’s older pictures, her snaps with mom Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek, Amitabh also shared pictures from the birthday party they had on Thursday evening.

Sharing a picture in which Amitabh and Abhishek are seen outside a hotel, the star tweeted, “T 2712 - Hoodied together .. stepping together .. best foot forward .. Father and Son .. the best friends ever .. !!”

T 2712 - Hoodied together .. stepping together .. best foot forward .. Father and Son .. the best friends ever .. !! pic.twitter.com/xPrH6ErKp2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 16, 2017

The Bachchan family went for a quiet dinner at a suburban Mumbai hotel Thursday night to celebrate Aradhya’s birthday.

The family has been refraining from grand celebrations (there were no birthday parties for Amitabh and Aishwarya recently) after Aishwarya’s dad Krishnaraj Rai passed away in March.

Pictures from the Bachchans’ dinner outing are being shared online. Aaradhya is spotted in a pink frock and a matching hairband and she flaunted fun goggles in the shape of Happy Birthday. Check out the pics here:

Happy Birthday our darling little Princess. 💖 A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!😀😀🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

