Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s reception: Ranbir Kapoor recreates ADHM pose with newlyweds

The grand wedding reception of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli was a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Tuesday night with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others, joining the celebrations.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who were married in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy, held their second wedding reception at St Regis in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Anushka’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir was more than happy to grace the bash. He also made the signature ‘one-sided love’ pose from their film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen along with husband Abhishek, while her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with daughter Shweta.

Big B has a sweet little way of greeting the bride. He bowed his head to her with folded hands while she reciprocated with a big smile.

T 2753 - ... and with my beautiful daughter Shweta to the reception .. Virushka happiness always !! pic.twitter.com/6YwwBtwxHO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 26, 2017

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted kissing Anushka’s hands and giving a big hug to Virat. He was also seen clinging on Virat shoulders while talking to Anushka. She then kissed Virat on the cheeks.

Shah Rukh later joined the couple on the dance floor with his cool moves.

Music maestro AR Rahman also attended the reception.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who worked with Anushka on Bombay Velvet, also marked his attendance.

Another reception was held on December 21 at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi for the couple’s friends, family, politicians and cricketers.

With the final even done and dusted, Anushka will now accompany Virat on the South Africa tour where they will ring in the New Year together. She will then return to work on the Aanand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan and will also promote her home production, Pari.

Anushka and Virat announced their wedding in a joint statement on Twitter on December 11. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they wrote.

