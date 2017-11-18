Inside pics of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at Arpita-Aayush bash. Iulia Vantur’s there too
Salman Khan’s parents and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma had a double wedding anniversary celebration on Friday. Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Salman’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the event.bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2017 15:24 IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a busy day on Friday. The Tiger Zinda Hai co-stars performed in Kochi at the ISL opening ceremony, rushed back to Mumbai and then attended the double wedding anniversary celebrations of Salman’s sister and parents.
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma got married in Hyderabad on the same date as Salman’s parents, scriptwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, tied the knot. The bash was held at Arpita’s home in Mumbai and along with the Khan-daan, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Katrina, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha were also present.
Malaika was dressed in short silver coloured dress and she looked stunning. It appears the Arora sisters have decided to usher in the festive spirit – Christmas is just a little over a month away – with their blingy dresses. Complementing Malaika’s jacket was Amrita in a sequinned dress.
Salman and Katrina are promoting their upcoming thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai. The film which brings together the duo after five years is a sequel to their blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the film.