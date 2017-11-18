Inside pics of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif at Arpita-Aayush bash. Iulia Vantur’s there too

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a busy day on Friday. The Tiger Zinda Hai co-stars performed in Kochi at the ISL opening ceremony, rushed back to Mumbai and then attended the double wedding anniversary celebrations of Salman’s sister and parents.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma got married in Hyderabad on the same date as Salman’s parents, scriptwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, tied the knot. The bash was held at Arpita’s home in Mumbai and along with the Khan-daan, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Katrina, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha were also present.

Love you @katrinakaif & Alvira 😘 family ❤️ A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

About last night ! Posing with the family @amuaroraofficial @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur Snapped post Dual anniversary celebrations at Aayush and Arpita Khan house in Bandra today #photooftheday #salmankhan #iuliavantur #friday #friends #instadaily #igers @manav.manglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

We feel so blessed to share the same anniversary as my parents. They complete 53 & we 3. They teach us major couple goals.Love you @aaysharma , my beautiful mommie & daddy😘 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Shiny disco ballssss @malaikaarorakhanofficial xmas has come early 😂 A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Malaika was dressed in short silver coloured dress and she looked stunning. It appears the Arora sisters have decided to usher in the festive spirit – Christmas is just a little over a month away – with their blingy dresses. Complementing Malaika’s jacket was Amrita in a sequinned dress.

Salman and Katrina are promoting their upcoming thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai. The film which brings together the duo after five years is a sequel to their blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the film.