Internet trolls are a good reminder of our polarised society: Swara Bhaskar

Actor Swara Bhaskar is known to be one of the few actors who don’t shy away from expressing their opinions on social media. However, she often gets into a tussle with trolls who question her opinions.

“I used to get annoyed and upset earlier when people would react in an aggressive way on social media but now I am fine with it. I know that those who don’t have answers to my questions or a counter argument to my logic, resort to vicious abuse. It’s also a good reminder of how polarised our society has become,” says Bhaskar.

The actor has been a part of offbeat cinema with films such as Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai (2014) and Nil Battey Sannata (2016) and also has commercial films such as Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhnaa (2013) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) to her credit.

“The lines between offbeat cinema and commercial cinema are getting blurred. Today, the distinction between big budget studio backed films and limited budget independently produced films is not much and both can have great content. That is the beauty of in Indian cinema today. Better content and opportunities are coming along,” she explains.

Many top notch Bollywood actors have expressed their desire to take risk parallel films. However, Bhaskar points out: “If you are taking a risk in a film backed by a big studio, it is not really a risk for the actor, because a good release and good production quality are ensured.”