Irrfan Khan is the creep, the feku and the commitment-ready in new video on guys you meet on dates

Irrfan Khan always has a way to make us laugh. When he is not making hilarious movies he is guest starring in funny videos for YouTube channels. After playing the pricey actor for All India Bakchod, the actor is back as all the guys a girl meets on dates for Filter Copy.

Irrfan and Parvathy are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle. The film is a romantic comedy about an inadvertent couple on a road trip. It releases this Friday on November 10.

In the new video, he stars as the Creep, the No-Conversation Guy, the Ready-To-Commit Guy, the Fitness Freak, the Self-Obsessed Guy, the Pseudo-Liberal and the Feku. In all his impersonations, he is the stuff of actor Parvathy’s nightmares, who also stars in the video.

Watch them here:

