Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle sees 75% jump on Saturday, film earns Rs 4.80 crore in two days

Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle which saw a slow start at the box office on the first day, showed substantiated growth at the box office and earned over Rs 3.05 crore on day two.

The film witnessed 75 percent jump on the day two, taking the total collections to Rs. 4.80 crore followed by a strong word of mouth.

Sujay Kutty, Zee Studios Business Head is thrilled with the response to the film and said, “Qarib Qarib Singlle proves yet again that content is the ultimate king! We are all overwhelmed with the kind of response and the spectacular word of mouth the film has generated within audiences and critics. We thank our exhibitors for giving us the confidence and push to make this such a special movie going experience.”

The film is garnering much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike for its quirky content and unique storyline.

Qarib Qarib Singlle brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and actress Parvathy, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film.

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, Qarib Qarib Singlle showcases new age online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production.

