Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle to release in Switzerland

Irrfan Khan’s upcoming release Qarib Qarib Singlle is all set to hit theatres this Friday, in India and also Switzerland.

Irrfan’s last film, Hindi Medium, which proved to be a sleeper hit, was supposed to release in Switzerland, but in the end, the Swiss release did not materialise.

Qarib Qarib Singlle marks the Bollywood debut of the south Indian sensation Parvathy, who will star alongside the National-Award-winning actor.

It is a film about two people who meet through a dating app only discover love and life over a three-city tour, which unfolds into a crazy desi adventure. The film showcases a love story between two opposite personalities and how they fall for each other despite the differences.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film was shot in Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is all set to release on November 10.

