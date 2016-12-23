Is Aamir Khan’s Dangal better than Sultan? Salman Khan says yes

The most asked question before the release of Aamir Khan’s latest film Dangal was ‘Will it be better film than Salman Khan’s Sultan which released in July this year?’

Now, Salman Khan himself has answered the question and it’s in sync with the popular belief. On Friday, he tweeted how his family liked Dangal more than Sultan.

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016

And, as is the norm in Bollywood, Aamir Khan replied to Salman in a friendly manner.

@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your "hate" I feel only love. "I love you like I hate you" 😘 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 22, 2016

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and based on an incredible true story, Dangal chronicles the highly inspiring and empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling.

In the film, Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, Balali in Haryana, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Phogat’s dream came true when his elder daughter Geeta won the gold medal for India in the 55 kg weight category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in 2010.