Is Nargis Fakhri living in Uday Chopra’s Juhu house now?

It’s been a while since Bollywood actors Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri separated. Their whirlwind romance lasted for two years before Nargis left for US in 2014. Meanwhile, Uday’s career was limited to only Dhoom franchise which hasn’t released a film in the last four years.

A couple of years ago, a photo went viral on the internet in which a bikini-clad Nargis was seen enjoying holidays with Uday from when they were together.

It was also said that Nargis didn’t take her break-up with Uday well and even left Bollywood for some months.

But things have changed now and things seem much better between than before. If a report on Spotboye is to be believed, then Nargis is back in Mumbai after a hiatus and is living with the Chopras in their Juhu bungalow. It’s the same house where Uday’s mother Pamela Chopra also lives.

The site quoted a source saying, “Nargis often travels to the US But aajkal bahut aati jaati rehti hai (she comes here a lot these days) and you can say that she has a new address in Mumbai.”

Uday, 44, is focused on YFilms now and spends most of his time in Mumbai. Perhaps he is finally looking to settle down in life.