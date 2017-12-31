Is Priyanka Chopra set to sign Alia Bhatt for one of her productions?

Looks like Bollywood/Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Udta Punjab star Alia Bhatt will soon work together on a project. According to a report in IB times, Priyanka is keen on producing two new films. For one of them, which will about kids and stray dogs with a message, she is keen on roping in a star. However, because it will have only five to six scenes, none of the big stars are willing to do it.

Alia Bhatt, as the report mentions, has agreed to do the film.

“Speculations were rife that the duo met to discuss a film where they will be seen together, but actually Priyanka bounced off the idea of her project to Alia. The latter has liked the story but is yet to give her nod,” a source told DNA.

“Alia and Priyanka are extremely fond of each other. Plus this is a story that Alia herself pledges her support to. But the only problem is her dates. Alia already has her date diary full with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Abhishek Varman’s next, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, along with the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi,” the source added.

Meanwhile, both the actors are flown out of the country to ring in the new year -- Priyanka is in London with family while Alia is soaking in the sun with her girl gang in Bali.

