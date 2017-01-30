 Is Sara Ali Khan debuting in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh? | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Is Sara Ali Khan debuting in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh?

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2017 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Earlier it was said that Sara will debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan, Saif and Amrita’s daughter, may be making her debut in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh. A picture of Sara and Ranveer posing with each other is going viral on the social media and is giving credence to these rumours.

This picture literally made my day! 💖 what stunning pairing!!! #keshavreddy #ranveersingh #saraalikhan #keshvee

A photo posted by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on

According to media reports, this picture was taken in Hyderabad where Singh performed at a function and Sara was invited as a guest.

Earlier, there were claims that Zoya Akhtar is planning to cast Singh and Sara together in her film Gully Boy.

Read more

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in which he is working with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

tags

more from bollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you