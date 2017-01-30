Is Sara Ali Khan debuting in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh?

Sara Ali Khan, Saif and Amrita’s daughter, may be making her debut in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh. A picture of Sara and Ranveer posing with each other is going viral on the social media and is giving credence to these rumours.

This picture literally made my day! 💖 what stunning pairing!!! #keshavreddy #ranveersingh #saraalikhan #keshvee A photo posted by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

According to media reports, this picture was taken in Hyderabad where Singh performed at a function and Sara was invited as a guest.

Earlier, there were claims that Zoya Akhtar is planning to cast Singh and Sara together in her film Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in which he is working with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.