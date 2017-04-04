Is Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput finally ready to debut in Bollywood?

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput may just be getting ready for her debut in Bollywood. The Delhi girl, who accompanies her husband on most public gatherings, has always been evading questions about entering the industry. Now, there are reports that she’s actually reconsidering her decision.

Deccan Chronicle quotes an anonymous filmmaker saying, “It’s as if some eager-to-please producers believe that the way to Shahid’s dates is through his heart; get the wife, and you have the husband on board too.”

Another source close to the family says in the same report, “From what one hears, she’s now not so averse to the idea of sharing screen space with her husband. I believe she may finally give in once her baby is a little older. And why not? The money is great, and she gets to spend time with her husband, while working with him.”