Is that Shah Rukh Khan wearing turban with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s film?

Shah Rukh Khan is experimenting with his looks in every film. First he played his younger self in Fan and then went for beard and pathani kurta in Raees. Now, for Imtiaz Ali’s next, he is sporting a turbaned look. Don’t believe us? Take a look at these photos.
Anushka Sharma is also wearing a red salwaar-kameez much to the delight of Ali who leaves no chance to showcase the Punjabi culture.
Khan and Sharma shot for the first schedule for the yet-to-be titled film in Budapest before heading to India.
Earlier, the film was tipped to be called The Ring thanks to one of the cryptic Instagram posts by Shah Rukh Khan. It was later clarified that the project is yet to given a name.
The film is expected to hit theatres in August this year.