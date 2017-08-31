Is this true? Amitabh Bachchan to join Salman Khan in Race 3?

It was a surprise for fans when Jacqueline Fernandez recently revealed that Salman Khan will be a part of Race 3. Now, reports claim that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is likely to join the crew of Race 3.

A Bollywoodlfe report claimed that Amitabh has been approached for Race 3. “Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for Salman Khan’s Race 3. And it seems that Big B is pretty thrilled and has no apprehensions working with Salman,” it quoted a source as saying.

However, another report claims that Amitabh is yet to be finalised for Race 3. “Only, Salman and Jacqueline have been finalised for now,” a Pinkville report quoted producer Ramesh Taurani as saying.

When Amitabh bonded with Salim-Javed sons (Farhan Akhtar and Salman Khan) over the release of Sholay 3D in January 2014.

Salman and Amitabh have earlier worked together in Baghban and Babul. It will be interesting to see the two actors come together for another multi-starrer.

“After Judwaa 2 I am working on Drive, that is Tarun Mansukhani’s next with Sushant (Singh Rajput) and then it is Salman’s Race 3,” Jacqueline had said during a press conference for A Gentleman.

While Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the franchise, Remo D’ Souza is likely to direct the third movie. However, no formal announcements have been made yet. The first two films featured Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. While Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Thugs of Hindostan while Salman is gearing up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif.

