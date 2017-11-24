Ishaan Khatter not part of Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar clarifies

Filmmaker Karan Johar has rubbished all rumours about Ishaan Khatter being a part of Student Of The Year 2.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director refuted all reports that the Dhadak star will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel to his 2012 hit film.

He tweeted, “CLARIFICATION: Ishaan is the lead of #Dhadak directed by @ShashankKhaitan and Tiger Shroff is the Lead of #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra ...all other cross stories floating around are baseless and untrue....”

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be making his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in another Karan Johar produced movie. Dhadak will hit the big screens on July 6, 2018.

