 Ishaan Khatter not part of Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar clarifies | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 24, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ishaan Khatter not part of Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar clarifies

Filmmaker Karan Johar refutes rumours that Ishaan Khatter will be seen in the upcoming sequel to his 2012 hit film, Student Of The Year.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2017 08:47 IST
Ishaan Khatter will be soon be seen in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film, Sairat.
Ishaan Khatter will be soon be seen in Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi hit film, Sairat.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has rubbished all rumours about Ishaan Khatter being a part of Student Of The Year 2.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director refuted all reports that the Dhadak star will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel to his 2012 hit film.

He tweeted, “CLARIFICATION: Ishaan is the lead of #Dhadak directed by @ShashankKhaitan and Tiger Shroff is the Lead of #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra ...all other cross stories floating around are baseless and untrue....”

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be making his Bollywood debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in another Karan Johar produced movie. Dhadak will hit the big screens on July 6, 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you