Ishan Khattar dances just like big brother Shahid Kapoor in video. Check it out

Shahid Kapoor’s dancing skills seem to have inspired his half-brother Ishan Khattar. A short dance video of the aspiring actor, who will soon make his movie debut with Beyond The Clouds, is being shared by several Bollywood fanpages on Instagram.

In the video, the 22-year-old can be seen pulling off some really cool dance moves on a busy street at night. He is wearing what looks like a black achkan with a hi-low hem by Shantanu and Nikhil. It is from his visit to the BFI Film Festival with Beyond The Clouds director Majid Majidi and his co-star from the film, Malvika Mohanan in late October.

“Dancing around on the streets of London after our first premiere of Beyond the Clouds.. the street artist was playing Billie Jean on his guitar. Can barely wait to share the film with the you guys. Happy Diwali!,” he had written as the caption of the video.

Ishan will also be seen in Karan Johar’s remake of Marathi hit, Sairat with Sridevi’s daughter and another newcomer, Jhanvi Kapoor. Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan has been roped into direct the film which will begin shooting in December.

Ishan is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar while Shahid is Neelima and Pankaj Kapur’s son . Shahid also recently wished him good luck in his career with an Instagram post. “How time flies. In 4 hours a new star is born. May you fly #beyondtheclouds Ishaan. Proud of you,” he had captioned the post.

